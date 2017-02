DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — Dora Police are searching for an inmate that walked away from a site where he was working as a trustee, according to a release from the department.

Carey Gwen Stillwell, who appears to have blonde hair, is not considered to be dangerous and was last seen wearing an orange and white jumpsuit with a brown coat.

Anyone that spots Stillwell should call the Dora Police at (205) 648-9110, or at 911.