Local family shares story of hope after daughter diagnosed with CHD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One local family is sharing their story this Heart Month. It comes just a few short years after their daughter underwent open heart surgery for congenital heart defect.

CHD is a structural issue creating abnormal formations of the heart of major blood vessels. It’s the most common type of birth defect with at least 18 distinct types recognized with many additional anatomic variations.

Over 1.3 million Americans today have some form of CHD and around 40,000 children are born with a heart defect each year. At least 8 of every 1,000 infants born each year have a heart defect.

The Wilson family knows first hand the shock of finding out their child has CHD. Randy and Emily Wilson say their daughter Hannah was born with a CAVC defect and had open heart surgery at just six months old. She’s now a happy and healthy four-year-old.

Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Bennett Pearce says congenital heart defects lead to around 400 to 450 open heart surgeries on children each year at Children’s of Alabama. He credits the American Heart Association’s support for helping families understand what their child is going through after their diagnosis.

The cause of CHD is still under investigation and funding for organizations like AHA is critical to help families and researchers alike. To find out more and to get involved with local events, check out the Birmingham American Heart Association chapter here.