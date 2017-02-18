President of University of Alabama issues statement on passing of Jack Warner

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa fixture and paper magnate Jonathan Westervelt Warner passed away at the age of 99 on Saturday.

Warner made a name for himself over the years for his donations of not only money and expertise to universities throughout the state and Southeast, but also by his impressive art collection.

Stuart R. Bell, president of the University of Alabama, issued a statement on Warner’s death on Saturday, which can be read in full below.

We have all lost a legend. Throughout his long and distinguished life, Jack Warner has been a generous benefactor in this community, across the nation and here at The University of Alabama. His generosity was surpassed only by his devotion to his passions and his steadfast friendship. When Mr. Warner made a substantial donation to furnish and restore the President’s Mansion in 1996, he said, “Any truly great university should have a gem that lifts the soul above the clouds.” Today, Jack Warner’s soul has been lifted above the clouds. He will be missed by all of us.