BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT) In just two months, Birmingham police have investigated 18 homicides and dozens of shootings.

The city is trying to combat crimes through a Victory over Violence tour. At Saturday’s event there games, food, and opportunity for the community come together with community leaders to talk about violence and ways to try to reduce it. It was held at the Southtown community center.

“We can talk about it but action is everything, faith without works is dead it’s time for us to set up and do our part in our city,” said Stephanie Carter Southtown Neighborhood President.

The community also interacted with police officers. Officer Wytasha Carter says it’s all about showing that they do care.

“We are here to show them we are there for them. There is a lot of things they don’t feel they can come to us about, but we are here to serve our people and assist anyway we can,” said Carter.