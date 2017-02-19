Alabama Department of Corrections investigating homicide of assaulted inmate

ELMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate that was reportedly killed after an assault by other inmates, according to a release from the department.

Officers found David Sanders, 41, unresponsive in a dorm of the Elmore Correctional Facility on Thursday, Feb. 16. Sanders was reportedly badly beaten, and he was airlifted to a Montgomery hospital where he died from his injuries on Saturday.

The Department of Corrections has detained four inmates suspected in Sanders’s death, and at this time they have been moved from the Elmore Correctional Facility to a maximum security prison pending a full investigation.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.