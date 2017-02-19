This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 19th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Smokey Robinson is born and Vonetta Flowers makes Olympic history. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1919, the Pan-African Congress, organized by W.E.B. DuBois, met at the Grand Hotel in Paris. Fifty-seven delegates attended the meeting, 16 from the United States and 14 from Africa. The rest represented 16 other countries and colonies.

On this day in 1940, singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson was born in Detroit, Michigan.

On this day in 1963, another singer-songwriter was born, this time across the pond. Seal was born in Paddington, London, England.

On this day in 2002, Vonetta Flowers became the first African-American to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympic Games. She and her partner, Jull Brakken, won the inaugural women’s two-person bobsled event at the Games held in Salt Lake City, Utah.