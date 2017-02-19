Fayette County father and son killed in head-on collision with each other

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A father and son are dead after a head-on collision with each other in Fayette County. It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Alabama State Troopers say 50-year-old Jeffrey Morris Brasher and 22-year-old Austin Blaine Brasher, both of Bankston, died in the crash. Jeffrey Brasher’s 2006 Ford pickup collided with his son’s 2004 Chevrolet pickup on Fayette County 48, near Winfield.

Jeffrey Brasher died at the scene. Austin Brasher was rushed to UAB Hospital but died a few hours later. Neither were using a seat belt when the crash happened.

Troopers are still investigating but a preliminary investigation reveals alcohol was a factor in the accident.

