Local woman teaching others life skills with the help of power tools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A series starting soon in Birmingham is helping give women the boost they may need while teaching them important life skills. Shellie Layne’s Power Tools for Life series is kicking off again soon for women wanting to learn those skills while learning to use power tools.

Layne started the Women Under Construction Network back in 2014 after going through a divorce. Layne says she didn’t know how to fix her air conditioner and had a bad experience at a home repair store and decided she didn’t want other women to go through the same experience. She decided to start the program to teach women how to fix up their home and fix up their own issues.

Through various series by Women Under Construction, women pair life tools and power tools. Some of the examples Layne uses includes a hard hat that teaches women to protect their thoughts while a saw teaches women they may need to cut things out of their life and a power drill is a reminder to stay persistent through trouble spots in life.

The Power Tools for Life series is set for Tuesday, February 28th at Jazzi’s on 3rd in Birmingham and is geared toward women who may need a little boost as the new year gets underway. Attendees will take part in an empowering seminar and receive a workbook and devotional. Light refreshments are also provided.

There are two sessions for the workshop: 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration for a session is $15. To find out more, check out Shellie’s website here or her Facebook page here. You can also call (205)319-1579.