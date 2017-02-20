2 arrested after trailer fire in Coaling

COALING, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and a woman are in jail on bonds totaling over a half million dollars each Monday after a Sunday fire destroyed a trailer, and responding officers allegedly discovered components of a meth lab.

Coaling police officers responded to the scene of a house fire in the 1400 block of Clements Road around 7 p.m. Sunday night to find over half of a trailer home had already been consumed by the blaze.

While clearing the trailer, officers reportedly found components of a meth lab in the part of the trailer that wasn’t burned, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine.

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force responded and recovered the meth lab evidence. DHR also responded and took custody of two small children, ages five and six.

Tuscaloosa police say Kala and Samuel Barger were arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child, and unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance in the first degree. Both suspects were taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending bond of $515,000 each.