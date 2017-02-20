2 men arrested, charged in 3 Jefferson Co. robberies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Mt. Olive Grocery Store in the 3300 block of Mt. Olive Road around 12:30 p.m. on January 20 to investigate a robbery.

It was reported that a white male armed with a handgun had come into the store and demanded money from the cash register. The male suspect left the store in a light-colored four-door sedan driven by another white male.

Around 2:45 p.m. that same day, deputies were called to Young’s Grocery in the 9100 block of East Commercial Avenue in Trafford to investigate another robbery. It was reported that a white male entered the store and pointed a handgun at a customer and a clerk. The suspect demanded money from the cash register and then fled from the store. No vehicle was seen.

Another robbery occurred at Swann’s Grocery in the 6600 block of New Castle Road on February 7. Deputies were called to the scene of the crime around 6:20 p.m. It was reported that a white male suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk. Once he got the money, hr fled the store on foot. No vehicle was seen.

The suspect in all three robberies was described to have been wearing a black hoodie with some type of black cloth covering his face.

Detectives on the case developed information that the three robberies may have been committed by Travis Harris, 20, of Gardendale. Detectives located Harris at his home and he admitted to being responsible for all three robberies.

Detectives discovered that Joshua Vann, 16, of Warrior, had driven the car and acted as a lookout during the robberies. Vann also admitted to his involvement in the crimes.

Travis Harris was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery in the first degree. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.

Joshua Vann was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery in the first degree. He was released on a $30,000 bond pending court proceedings.