Birmingham Water Works taking steps to address abnormally high bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Water Works board is taking steps to address customers’ complaints about abnormally high water bills.

The board sent a representative to one resident’s home today who lives in the 2000 block of 10th Way in Pratt City. She was one of multiple customers who complained about a recent abnormally high water bill.

The water works board says they checked her meter to get a verification of the reading and determined she had a leak on her hot water heater that caused her bill to go up.

“On all of your meters, you have a red triangle usually a dial that spins–we suggest you turn everything off in your house. if that dial is still spinning once all the water is off in the house, you definitely have water loss on the property so that was the case here,” Birmingham Water Works spokesperson Rick Jackson said.

Jackson says leaks can be hard to find so it is important to have a professional check your property if you think your water bill is inaccurate.