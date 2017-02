BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT)–Bessemer police are investigating after a train accident.

Multiple agencies were called to the rail crossing at McAdory School Road Sunday night. When authorities arrived, fire and rescue found one vehicle that had been struck by a train that was heading northbound. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the name of the person killed. There was only one person in the vehicle and no one else was hurt.