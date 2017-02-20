Central Alabama Forecast

The clouds will continue to move through the state for the remainder of tonight and even a light sprinkle is possible for the area into tonight. But, rain is about to sweep into the state as we are going to be set up for an overrunning rain that will be a steady and soaking rain. This is still good for our area since we’ve had so far to go in eliminating the drought.

While our area is going to stay soggy into Wednesday, the rain begins to move out and there will be a little sun possible in there on late Wednesday afternoon. Temps will continue unseasonably warm until we get into the weekend. There is a shot at a few showers moving through the state over the weekend, but temps will cool down to a more seasonable range.

