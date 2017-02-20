This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 20th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama native Charles Barkley is born, and John Singleton makes Oscar history. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1895, Frederick Douglass passed away. Douglass was a major abolitionist, lecturer, and editor.

On this day in 1927, Sidney Poitier was born in Miami, Florida. He would go on to become the first African-American to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Lilies of the Field.

On this day in 1963: Willie Mays signed a then-record contract with the San Francisco Giants. The contract was for $100,000 per year.

On this day in 1963: Charles Barkley was born in Leeds, Alabama. Barkley would play his college ball at Auburn University. He would go on to play in the NBA for three teams; Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Houston. He also won a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics game.

On this day in 1992, John Singleton became the first African-American ever to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director for his film Boyz N the Hood.