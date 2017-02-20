Etowah County woman missing since Feb. 9 after receiving ’emergency call’

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — One Etowah County family is pleading for help finding a missing woman.

29-year-old Tiffany Helms was last seen in Gadsden on February 9th. She was last seen at her job where she received an emergency phone call while working. No one has seen or heard from her since.

Tiffany is 5’3″ tall and 240 lbs with platinum blonde and blue eyes. She reportedly has numerous tattoos.

If anyone has information leading to Tiffany’s location, please contact Detective Bullock with Gadsden Police department at (256) 549-4500.