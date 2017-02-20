Family of slain Fairfield teen speaks out

Related Coverage Fairfield family starts GoFundMe to pay for funeral of slain 15-year-old

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of Fairfield teen, Eric Dial, is speaking out for the first time since he was gunned down in his backyard on February 15.

“My mama heard the shots and she heard someone say ‘ahhhh!’, ” said Eric’s sister, Kiona Dial. “By the time she called the police, he took two breaths and he was gone.”

One suspect, 29-year-old Marquis Bell, is in custody for the murder. The other, 25-year-old Phillip Moore, is still at large.

According to family, the alleged shooter was coming from the store and cut through the alley by the family’s home on 43rd Street. The alleged gunman spotted Dial and began shooting.

“Knowing that my brother was shot multiple times in the backyard is hard,” said Kiona. “They took a part of me.”

It is a part that his sister will never get back.

“I’m not ready to see my brother in the casket,” said Kiona. “It’s hard for me to accept that my brother is gone. We just want justice.”

