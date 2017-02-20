Hoover city council to approve more contracts for multi-million dollar sports complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — In the past week, two major companies have announced they’ll set up shop in Hoover. City leaders say the new sports complex currently being built is likely the big draw.

Councilor John Lyda says the word is getting out and that could be the driving factor behind the recent news of Lyft and Dave & Buster’s coming to the area.

At Monday’s city council meeting, councilors will discuss the new $80 million complex, which is expected to open later this year. Councilors are expected to approve the contract of the management company.

“They’ll be charged with marketing it nationwide with booking events both in the Finley Center and outside on the sports field and really helping us to solidify hoover as a destination city,”

Lyda says this in turn will help boost local businesses already in Hoover.

“This is what I believe is the first of many great things to come, companies like Lyft and Dave and Buster’s want to be able to serve visitors that we’re going to be attracting with the addition of the hoover metropolitan complex,” said Lyda.

The city council meeting is at 6 p.m. on Monday.