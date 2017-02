BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in the hospital after someone shot him in his car in Birmingham. Around 8 p.m. Sunday night, police got a call about a crash on 41st Avenue.

When they arrived, Police found a man in a red car had been shot. A woman was also in the car, but she was not hurt.

Witnesses say they saw a gunfight between the driver and someone in another car that left the scene.

We are working to find out how the driver is doing Monday morning.