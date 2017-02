MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicks off his nationwide tour with a stop in Alabama. Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan stopped in Mobile and Bayou La Batre this weekend.

The pair met local fishermen, oyster farmers and took part in Sunday church services. The Zuckerberg’s also took in a Mardi Gras parade and spoke with families affected by the Gulf oil spill and Hurricane Katrina.

The pair is taking a road trip to every state to see how people live in local communities.