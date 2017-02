BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Outcast Voter’s League and State Representative John Rogers held a rally to advocate for better gun laws.

Rogers is pushing the Sheri Williams Mandatory Gun Changes Act. It is named for Sheri Williams, who was shot to death in Gate City while holding her newborn child back in 2013.

Some of the proposed changes include mandatory gun registration, mandatory gun safety classes and no firearms for those under 21.