Saban announces Brian Daboll as Alabama offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Nick Saban announced Monday the hiring of Brian Daboll as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“We are certainly happy to add a coach the caliber of Brian Daboll to our staff,” Saban said. “I have known Brian since he worked for us as a GA at Michigan State and he has a fantastic reputation in the coaching profession. He brings a tremendous work ethic to the job and has a wealth of football knowledge. Brian is a great teacher of the game, and someone who can relate well to our players. We are excited to welcome Brian, his wife Beth and their family to Tuscaloosa.”

Daboll will join the Tide in Tuscaloosa after a 17-year stint in the NFL, including the past three seasons spent with the New England Patriots.

“I am honored to have the chance to return to the college game and work for Coach Saban at Alabama,” Daboll said. “He basically gave me my start in coaching as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in the late 1990s and has always been a very important influence on my coaching career. It is a tremendous opportunity to work at an institution such as Alabama with its rich tradition and history of sustained success, and I’m very excited to get started.”