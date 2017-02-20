Severe Weather Awareness Week, February 19-24

Governor Robert Bentley has declared February 19-24 Severe Weather Awareness Week. Each day, a different aspect of severe weather in Alabama will be discussed, including things like tornadoes, lightning, and flooding. The goal is to educate everyone on the dangers and help get everyone prepared for the Spring severe weather season.

Here’s the rundown of topics during the week:

Monday: Severe Thunderstorms

Tuesday: Flooding and Flash Flooding

Wednesday: Tornadoes

Thursday: Lightning

Friday: Receiving Weather Alerts

Since there isn’t a state-wide tornado drill planned, everyone is encouraged to do their own tornado drill in conjunction with the NOAA Weather Radio test at 9 AM on Wednesday. This is a great opportunity for families, schools, businesses and other organizations to get a plan in place and know what to do in the event of a tornado.

Finally, here at CBS 42, we’ve put together a severe weather special called Safe from the Storm, which will air on Thursday night at 6:30. We’ll be covering a lot of ground, including where to go and what to do if severe weather threatens, how lightning has impacted several families in Central Alabama, and how first responders react to the crisis of severe weather impacting their community. Please join us for that and let us know what you think. Leading up to the event on Thursday, we’ll be giving away a weather radio every day through our Facebook page.