Third suspect sought in Center Point burglary

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama has released a surveillance photo of a third suspect in the burglary of Lee’s Pawn Shop in Center Point. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

According to employees of Lee’s Pawn Shop, the AK-47 Draco and other assault-style weapons were among the guns stolen during the burglary.

Authorities don’t want to release too many specifics about the other stolen weapons, but they did say the weapons were unique.

“Anyone on the streets as this passed from hand to hand would recognize the uniqueness of the weapons that were taken,” said Sgt. John Pennington with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the burglary was the work of three men. Two of them were caught on surveillance video inside the shop and the photos were previously released. The third suspect, investigators believe, may have been acting as a lookout during the burglary.

“They were able to get surveillance video from another part of the building … This person was with the other two that have already been shown on video,” said Pennington.

Detectives say identifying this suspect could be the break in the case they need to help them get these guns back out of the hands of criminals.

“It would be a major break if they actually had someone they could go and talk to,” said Pennington.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 254-7777. Good information may earn a cash reward.