22-year-old Birmingham man shot to death during child’s birthday party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on 19th Ave N Monday night. The shooting took the life of a 22-year-old Birmingham man.

Police say the victim, identified as Denzal Moorer, was shot inside his home during a child’s birthday party.

Officers in the area heard the shots that killed him. As they went to investigate the gunfire, the dispatcher told them someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found Moorer suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.

At the scene last night, there were multiple evidence markers on the street outside the house. Birmingham police tell us the preliminary investigation revealed the victim and family members, including the child, were inside the home when he was shot. Police think the shooters were outside the house, firing into it. Thankfully, no one else was hit.

“This act was reckless, to say the least. You have a family who just finished celebrating a child’s birthday and now are having to plan a funeral. One moment they are celebrating life and a few hours later they are faced with the violent death of a loved one,” Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor William Bell reaffirmed the city’s commitment to battling gun crime in the city.

“We know that there are too many guns on the street and we’ve got to continue to press and make sure that we take those guns off the street,” Bell said. “We’re going to continue to work with all federal agencies as well as local agencies to accomplish that.”

This is the city’s 19th homicide of 2017.