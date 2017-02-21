A new way to worship: Megachurches in Alabama continue to grow, innovate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Megachurches are switching things up in Alabama as they continue to grow. Some are getting away from just having one large building; instead, the congregation is being broken up into several smaller campuses, now called a multi-site church.

In 2000, there were only 100 in the country, but in 2014 there were well over 8,000.

Church of the Highlands is by far the largest multi-site church in the state with more than 40,000 members. The Church of the Highlands has 15 campuses and up to five services on Sundays. Senior Pastor Chris Hodges’ message is live streamed at all of the locations and online. Each campus has its own pastor and staff, still managing to keep that smallness in such a large congregation.

The Worship Center Christian Church has three locations. Pastor Van Moody is live at two locations, one in Bessemer and the other in Birmingham. There’s another campus in Anniston.

Pastor Moody says the concert-style worship, innovative techniques to worship and technology is what sets them apart.

Samford University religion professor says it’s a church experience that is definitely unique but it still manages to attract thousands of people.

“Even though people may not want to worship in an auditorium with 20,000 other people, they still like innovation and the resources and the branding that those large congregations bring,” said McClure.

