Auburn working to ensure future of newly-replaced Toomer’s Oaks

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The new Toomer’s Oaks are slowly getting settled into their new home at Auburn University.

The new oaks were planted on Saturday to replace the ones damaged by a fire late last year.

Gary Keever with the Department of Horticulture tells CBS42 News that he is confident these trees will grow faster and stronger than the previous ones.

In order to ensure a good outcome, the university added drip tubing to the oaks to slowly apply water, in addition to replacing the soil and installing new devices to indicate when the trees need to be watered. Agencies around the city are working to ensure the future of the trees in more ways than one, including the local police department.

“It’s a tradition to celebrate there,” said Will Matthews, assistant chief of police. “So we will continue to work with Auburn University to provide a safe environment for those celebrations that are planned for that venue and staff accordingly to have a safe and successful celebration there.”

Police will continue to monitor the trees with 24-hour surveillance cameras in addition to extra staff during events like football games.