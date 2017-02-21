Birmingham Fire working blaze on Dennison Ave, firefighter injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are working an active house fire at 17th Place Southwest and Dennison Avenue, according to Birmingham Fire Dispatch.

Smoke is showing from the home, and several vehicles from the department are on the scene. At this time, the department has possibly deployed a ladder to the residence to go inside.

A firefighter received second-degree burns to the arm, and at this time has been transported to UAB for treatment.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.