Family of missing Gadsden woman desperate for answers

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been nearly two weeks since her family saw Tiffany Helms, the 29-year-old mother of four who went missing from her job at Inteva in Gadsden on February 9th.

The family told CBS42 News that Helms left her job after she got a phone call from someone telling her her mother had been hospitalized. News that they say wasn’t true. Tiffany Helms’ mother was not in the hospital, and they worry the story could have been a ploy to lure Tiffany to danger.

“It’s hard. I just miss her,” said Brittany Mewbourn, Helms’ sister. “I just want her to be safe, we’re scared, we just want her to be okay.”

Mewbourn says she became suspicious after Helms failed to come over to her apartment as she said she would the night of her disappearance. Mewbourn and her mother became even more worried when days passed with no sign of her, and they eventually filed a missing person report with Gadsden Police on February 13.

Tiffany Helms is 5’3 and 240 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair, and has several tattoos, her family says. Her car, a 2006 white Crysler 300, is also missing.

Her uncle, Scott Helms, says they family is desperate for information about Tiffany’s whereabouts.

“It’s going to have to come from somebody out there. It’s not just going to, the answer is not just going to fall out of the sky,” Scott said. “We need some help, and somewhere out here knows. Someone out there always knows.”

If you have information that could help find Tiffany Helms, call Gadsden Police at (256) 549-4500.