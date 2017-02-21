Girl Scouts use technology to track cookie sales

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Girls Scout cookies have been around for 100 years and now troops are using new technology to sell them.

The organization has developed a special app that allows troops to keep close tabs on their sales.

“On the app, you can mark them as delivered, you can mark them as paid, you can send them cookies and you can see how far you are to reaching your goal,” said Mackenzie Wofford, a 10-year old Girl Scout in Spartanburg County.

The app won’t allow customers to buy cookies directly from the organization without going through an individual seller. A spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts says the organization is designed to teach leadership and business skills to those young girls and allowing customers to purchase cookies directly from the organization would defeat the purpose.