Jefferson County Commission looking to redevelop school building in Mulga

WIAT profile By Published: Updated:
mulga-school

MULGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The site of an old school building in Mulga could be redeveloped if the Jefferson County Commission gets its way.

Jimmie Stephens, commission president, says the county acquired the old Mulga school through a trade with the Jefferson County Board of Education back in 2003.

Stephens says that the building hasn’t been used in years and is now in a state of disrepair and a liability to the people of the city. He would like to see the property updated and put to better use.

“We would like to put a big commercial development there, but we don’t know if that particular site and location would be conducive to that,” Stephens said. “We’ll do whatever our citizens would ask us to do within reason.”

Stephens says the property is currently being used as a dumping ground and the county needs to tear it down to reduce liability.

