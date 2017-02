Related Coverage Mark Zuckerberg kicks off nationwide tour in Mobile

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a stop in Birmingham. He posted a picture on his Facebook page Monday night talking about meeting former death row inmate Anthony Ray Hinton.

Hinton spent 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit and was released a few years ago.

Zuckerberg and his wife have made stops in Bayou La Batre, Mobile, Selma and Camden. This is part of his challenge to visit every state in the U.S.