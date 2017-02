BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The mayor of Brighton is scheduled to give his State of the City Address on Tuesday. This is the first State of the City Address by Mayor Brandon Dean since concerns arose about the city’s ability to pay utilities.

Councilman Lonnie Murray confirmed to CBS42 that at least a portion of those bills were paid and services will continue.

The State of the City Address is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Brighton City Hall.