Milo Yiannopoulos resigns as editor of Breitbart Tech

The Associated Press Published:
Milo Yiannopoulos
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, Milo Yiannopoulos speaks on campus in the Mathematics building at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Right-wing provocateur Yiannopoulos was trying to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men after a conservative site posted a collection of edited video clips that set social media abuzz. After the polarizing Breitbart News editor was invited this weekend to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference sparked a backlash, the Reagan Battalion tweeted video clips Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 in which Yiannopoulos discusses Jews, sexual consent, statutory rape, child abuse and homosexuality. (Jeremy Papasso/Daily Camera via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Milo Yiannopoulos resigns as editor of Breitbart Tech.

The news comes one day after he was disinvited to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference because of past comments about relationships between boys and men.

Also on Monday, Yiannopouls’ publisher, Simon & Schuster, canceled his planned book, “Dangerous.”

We will post more on this developing news as soon as possible.

