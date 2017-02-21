NEW YORK (AP) – Milo Yiannopoulos resigns as editor of Breitbart Tech.

The news comes one day after he was disinvited to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference because of past comments about relationships between boys and men.

Also on Monday, Yiannopouls’ publisher, Simon & Schuster, canceled his planned book, “Dangerous.”

We will post more on this developing news as soon as possible.

