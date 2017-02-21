Mothers who have lost one’s speaking out about violence in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT)- Gun violence continues to be an ongoing problem in Birmingham. There have been 19 homicides in the city in 2017. Some mothers who have lost a loved one are speaking out.

Brenda Ward express her concerns at Tuesday’s city council meeting. She said her son was killed in the Central Park area in 2010.

“He was a junior usher at the church in our community. We raised him correctly, after he died we had so many people came up and told us things that he had done that I was shocked,” said Ward.

City councilor Lashunda Scales knows there is ongoing problem and something needs to be done.

“We have to have the judicial system, judges, the District Attorney, the police, and have us working together and fighting eachother is not going to get it done,” said Scales.

Council member Shiela Tyson is tired of the crime and wants a change.

“We have a parenting problem and we need to build relationships and programs that will save these people.,” said Tyson.

