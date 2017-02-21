Pelham City Council votes to bring back pro hockey team

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Professional hockey is trying to make a comeback in central Alabama. The Pelham City Council voted unanimously Monday night to bring a professional team back, so now the only hurdle left is getting league approval.

The team would be based at the Civic Center in Pelham and play in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Art Clarkson was the owner of the Birmingham Bulls when they left back in 2001 and he is confident professional hockey can work again. Clarkson says the plan is to begin playing next season, which is October 2017.

The city also wants to upgrade the Civic Center.