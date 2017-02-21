The First Family of Locust Fork Basketball

LOCUST FORK, Ala. (WIAT) – The Locust Fork girls basketball team is red-hot entering the regional finals tomorrow at Wallace State in Hanceville. Their record of 32-1 doesn’t do the teams dominance justice. Most of their games have been forced to running clock situations. Besides the obvious talent level residing in their small nook in Blount County, head coach Barbara Roy has played a tremendous role in the teams success. She played for the Hornets in the early 90’s and came back to coach fifteen years ago. She learned the ropes of coaching from her father, Kim Hollis, who led her youth league teams while she was in middle and high school. “I just kind of got involved and it was a family thing,” reminisced Hollis. “We all traveled together around the country and basketball became our vacation time.”

With that in mind, Roy had no doubt who she wanted to join her on her journey when she was offered the head coaching job at her alma mater. “When the principal came down and offered me the job my first comment was, ‘Well, I would love to have it but I’m going to need dad to help me,” she remembered.

So, Hollis added the title of “Assistant Coach” to go alongside “dad.” He’s been by Roy’s side since the beginning and tries to chip in where he can. “I’ll kind of get in their [the players] ears and I’ll tell them what I see and what they need to look for,” explained Hollis. He can also be beneficial to those on the sidelines as well. “Maybe if I’m getting upset about something he can calm me down,” said Roy. Her father cracked a wry smile and added, “I tell them when she gets to stomping her foot they better watch out.”

The family bloodline has spilled back into a Hornets uniform for the past four years. Hollis’ grand-daughter, and Roy’s niece, Kimberly Horton is a guard on the team. Watching two generations of his family hone their crafts has been a joy for Hollis. “It’s all about watching and seeing her and being with her,” he said. His importance to the team cannot be understated in Roy’s eyes, and not just because of his sharp basketball acumen. “We talk about family here at Locust Fork and that we have a basketball family,” she said. “They get to see that relationship.”