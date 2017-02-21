‘Today’ show anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl

NEW YORK (AP) – “Today” show host Hoda Kotb says she has adopted a baby girl.

The co-anchor of the fourth hour of the NBC morning program said in an emotional phone interview Tuesday that she adopted a newborn and named her Haley Joy. The 52-year-old Kotb says the baby was born on Valentine’s Day. Kotb says the girl is “the love of my life.”

“Today” show anchor Matt Lauer says the girl is the “luckiest” on the planet and Kotb will be “one of the most fantastic moms” he can ever imagine.

Kotb’s on-air partner, Kathie Lee Gifford, told Kotb that she was “made to be a mom.”