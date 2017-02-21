Warrior Met Coal looking to hire up to 200 underground mine workers

By Published: Updated:
File photo of coal mine in Alabama
File photo of coal mine in Alabama

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Warrior Met Coal, the company that purchased bankrupt Walter Energy’s main assets in 2016, says they are hiring.

According to spokesperson Bill Stanhouse, the company plans to hire up to 200 experienced underground mine workers as soon as possible for their mining operations in Brookwood. They held a job fair this past Saturday, according to the Tuscaloosa News, who reports the company has an immediate need for “experienced and inexperienced underground miners, electricians, maintenance foreman, supervisors, a civil engineer and analyst programmer.”

To learn more about job openings at WMC, click here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s