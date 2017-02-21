Warrior Met Coal looking to hire up to 200 underground mine workers

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Warrior Met Coal, the company that purchased bankrupt Walter Energy’s main assets in 2016, says they are hiring.

According to spokesperson Bill Stanhouse, the company plans to hire up to 200 experienced underground mine workers as soon as possible for their mining operations in Brookwood. They held a job fair this past Saturday, according to the Tuscaloosa News, who reports the company has an immediate need for “experienced and inexperienced underground miners, electricians, maintenance foreman, supervisors, a civil engineer and analyst programmer.”

To learn more about job openings at WMC, click here.