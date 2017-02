According to a report from CBS Sports, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is considering a run for governor of Alabama.

Citing “two words,” Alabama Republican Part chairman Terry Lathan told CBS a political outsider running (and winning) a campaign isn’t far-fetched at all these days: “Donald Trump.”

Now, Tuberville doesn’t have quite the star power of President Trump, especially when it comes to Alabamians who pull for the Crimson Tide, but we want to know–would you vote for him?