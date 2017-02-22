2nd suspect sought in backyard shooting of Fairfield teen arrested

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The second suspect sought in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Eric Dial has been arrested and released on bond.

25-year-old Phillip Jamarcus Moore was wanted on a murder warrant in Dial’s death. 29-year-old Marquis Bell was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with murder, and released on bond later that night.

Jefferson County Jail records show Moore was booked into the jail Tuesday night around 8 p.m. and released on bond of $75,000 before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Dial’s family says he was shot to death in the backyard of his home on Feb. 15.