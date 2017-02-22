Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon stepping down

By Published: Updated:
In a June 2, 2011 photo, State Rep. Micky Hammon, R-Decatur, defends a bill before the House at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. The 2011 regular session of the Legislature comes to an end in much the same way many past sessions have ended  with lawmakers finishing work on state budgets on the session's final day. In the House, majority leader Micky Hammon and minority leader Craig Ford have brought new leadership styles. Hammon is a former electric contractor with a hard scrabble, straight-talking persona. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
In a June 2, 2011 photo, State Rep. Micky Hammon, R-Decatur, defends a bill before the House at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. The 2011 regular session of the Legislature comes to an end in much the same way many past sessions have ended  with lawmakers finishing work on state budgets on the session's final day. In the House, majority leader Micky Hammon and minority leader Craig Ford have brought new leadership styles. Hammon is a former electric contractor with a hard scrabble, straight-talking persona. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon, R-Decatur, announced Wednesday his intent to step down.

“After much thought and careful consideration, I have decided to step down from my position as House Majority Leader once an election for the post is held next week,” Hammon said. “The Democrat Caucus elected a new minority leader earlier this month, and after serving in my role for the past six years, it is time for House Republicans to have new leadership, as well. I’m forever grateful that my GOP colleagues elected me as their leader over two separate quadrenniums, and while I will not be serving as quarterback in the future, I’ll continue to be a proud member of the Republican team and will do everything in my power to help pass our agenda and other conservative reform measures.”

His announcement comes after Republican Rep. Ed Henry of Hartselle says he sought a “no-confidence” vote in Hammon last week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s