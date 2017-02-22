Lawmakers: Alabama lottery not likely in 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Several lottery bills have been filed in the 2017 Alabama legislative session, but lawmakers are pessimistic that any of them will make it through the legislative process.

Representative Craig Ford-D has filed multiple lottery bills and said he has been working to get one passed for six years, but he said this year the Republican super majority seems more focused on the super prisons rather than the lottery issue.

He said he and the democratic party would like to push a lottery bill through and give the people of Alabama the opportunity to vote on the issue.

“Alabama’s disposable income, a family’s disposable income, we’re spending it in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and we need to keep that money here. We want to fund our kids’ education, not fund other states, and this is money that needs to be kept here,” said Ford.

“Over 70 percent of the people want to vote on the lottery, so I don’t understand what the problem is. The governor did call us into special session, but the leadership of the supermajority doesn’t want to address that issue,” he added.

Representative Alan Harper-R, who is also sponsoring lottery legislation, said he plans to wait until the investigation into the governor is complete.