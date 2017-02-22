Alabama Senate panel OKs bill limiting same-sex adoptions

Amanda Keller holds a flag as she joins other gay marriage supporters in Linn Park, at the Jefferson County courthouse, Monday, Feb. 9, 2015, in Birmingham, Ala. Alabama began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to stop the marriages from beginning in the conservative southern state. (AP Photo/Hal Yeager)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama Senate committee has advanced a bill to let faith-based adoption agencies, including those that care for state foster children, turn away gay couples on religious grounds.

The Senate Health Committee on Wednesday voted 6-1 for the legislation that would prohibit the state from refusing to license or sign contracts with adoption groups that refuse services to people on religious grounds.

Sen. Bill Hightower says his bill would protect the 30 percent of adoption agencies that are faith-based. Hightower says the bill would keep that adoption channel open for needy foster children.

Denise Brogan-Kator of the Family Equality Council says it would give groups the state’s permission and taxpayer funding to discriminate against gay couples who want to adopt.

A House committee has passed a similar bill.

