ALABAMA (WIAT) — Senator Cam Ward is pushing a bill for the federal government to cover medical cost of inmates with mental illnesses.

Ward introduced the bill on Wednesday. He says counties pay for detainees’ psychiatric healthcare, but the proposal would shift 70% of those costs to the federal government under Medicaid.

Right now, Medicaid coverage is terminated when a person enters a county jail.

The bill is in the Judiciary Committee for a vote.