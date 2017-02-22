Bill to get rid of housing requirements for public universities in AL

ALABAMA (WIAT) — A bill making its way through the legislature would change living requirements for some public universities.

Housing requirements vary dramatically from campus to campus. Some schools in the state like Auburn have no on campus housing requirements. Others like Alabama, UAB and Montevallo require first-year students to live on campus with some exception.

These policies could soon change.

Senator Paul Bussman from Cullman is sponsoring legislation that’s already made it through committee. It would prohibit public higher education institutions from requiring students to live on campus if they live within a 60 mile radius of the school.

The bills intent is to ease the financial burden of room and board.

Here’s a statement from the University of Alabama:

UA’s Freshman Residency Program requires all first time, full time students live on campus the entirety of their first year. However, students can be exempted from this requirement if they live with lineal relatives (parent, grandparent) or a legal guardian and are commuting from their resident within a reasonable distance (60 miles) of UA.

UA has this Freshman Residency requirement because research shows that students who live on campus during their first year of college are more likely to stay in college, earn a higher than average GPA, enjoy their college experience more and get involved in extracurricular activities on campus. The UA Administration is aware of the bill.

Here’s a statement from Montevallo:

The University of Montevallo requires all freshmen students to live on campus unless they are married or are living with their parent or guardian. Students who live on campus tend to be more engaged in campus life and persist at greater rates. If passed, this bill could not only have an impact on the quality of student life, but a significant financial impact on the University.