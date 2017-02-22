Birmingham Fire investigates structure fire on Steiner Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire Investigators are working to find out what caused a structure fire on Steiner Avenue in west Birmingham around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Firefighters noticed the fire as they were heading back from a small trash fire on Pearson Avenue. The structure was well involved.

At one point, crews had as many as 37 firefighters working this call. No firefighters were injured. According to Chief Andy Bearden, the two story structure has been abandoned for a while.

Parts of the walls have collapsed onto the street. Public Works has been notified about that and the rest will have to be taken down

