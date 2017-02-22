Birmingham Fire investigating 2 Tuesday night arson cases in West End community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire Department is investigating two fires they say are arson in the West End area.

It was a busy night for firefighters Tuesday night. The first blaze started at an abandoned home that was converted into a doctor’s office near 17th Pl SW and Dennison Ave around 7 p.m.

Hendrix Bush lives in the neighborhood.”That building has been empty for 15 or more years,” said Bush.

Bush is tired of the fires.

“I am sorry it happened in my community because we are always on the news all time, I don’t want to be on the news all time because it’s a good neighborhood,” said Bush.

Captain Bryan Harrell said while fighting the fire, a firefighter was injured with second-degree burns. He was taken to UAB.

“They treated his injuries and was released and he’s at home right now healing,” said Harrell.

Hours later, a second fire started on Steiner Avenue. 35 firefighters were called to put it out. Last week, there a fire just up the road. Eugene Henry Jr. lives in the neighborhood.

“Nobody has been in those buildings for a long time. The house right here has been empty for five years. I haven’t seen anyone at the other one in a long time–all of sudden they catch on fire,” said Henry Jr.

Investigators are still looking it what caused the fires.