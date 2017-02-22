Birmingham mayor announces gun amnesty program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor William Bell hosted a press conference Wednesday to address recent threats made to the Levite Jewish Community Center. He also addressed violent acts, in general, and the uptick we’ve been noticing in the metro area.

He wants residents to know the city is working on a plan and it could include a cash reward. Bell says they’ve been working with the ATF to find a way to take as many weapons off the street as possible.

“And a lot of times, people have these weapons and they don’t really need them, and they don’t really want them–or they may have obtained those weapons illegally. We want to give them an opportunity to turn those weapons in–so that we can make sure that they’re not available to either be stolen or used improperly or illegally,” Bell said.

Bell says the city is still working on how to structure the gun amnesty program. But he says if you turn in your weapons, no questions will be asked, and you could get a monetary reward.

The date for the gun amnesty program will be announced next week.