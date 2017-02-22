This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 22nd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The first Rap Grammy is awarded, and one of the NBA’s most famous dunkers is born. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1989, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (Will Smith) won the first ever Grammy for best Rap song with their hit “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” Other nominees for the inaugural award were: J. J. Fad, “Supersonic”; Kool Moe Dee, “Wild Wild West”; LL Cool J, “Going Back to Cali”; and Salt-n-Pepa, “Push It”.

On this day in 1962, Wilt Chamberlain set an NBA record with 34 free throw attempts in a game. That record would hold for 50 years. It was broken in 2012 by Dwight Howard when he had 39 attempts in a game.

On this day in 1950, basketball great Julius Erving was born in Roosevelt, New York. Dr. J, as he was more commonly known as, would go on to be considered one of the game’s greatest dunkers of all time. By the time He had retired in 1987, he had scored more than 30,000 points in his career.