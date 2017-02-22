Doctors: Heated political climate can make people sick

(WIAT) — The political climate is still touchy after the 2016 elections, with people on both sides of the spectrum saying it has affected their relationships and daily lives. Now, one Birmingham doctor says, it’s affecting their health, too.

“Anxiety and depression after the election, we’ve seen a lot of that,” said Dr. Michael Vaughn with MedHelp 280.

Dr. Vaughn says patients come in, sometimes complaining of physical symptoms that are a manifestation of more serious stress.

“Anxiety is anxiety. You feel uneasy, you’re not comfortable. You’re depressed, you’re not enjoying yourself,” Vaughn said. “Generally, just feel miserable. It’s not like the flu. It’s more of a mental thing.”

The nature of the symptoms depends largely on what side of the political spectrum a person leans, Vaughn said, although he’s seen more people affected this year than ever before.

“Supporters of one side or the other, they’re more upset than I’ve ever seen them before, and I’ve been doing this 33 years. People are more divided,” Vaughn said.

We asked people in Birmingham how they deal with the stresses of a divided electorate and nonstop political controversy. Some say they turn to faith.

“You know, you should pray for those in authority over you. You should always pray for your leaders in high places,” said Steven Jones.

Others, like his wife Ayana Jones, say they’re also tuning out of social media more these days.

“The election made some people, it brought out true colors on certain topics, you know, but at the end of the day, I had to pull myself away on social media,” she said.